TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Sweetwater Township Hall, 11265 W. Stevensen Road, Branch
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Reptile Show, 1 p.m.; 3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission zoning sub-committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Pere Marquette Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
EVENTS
Offshore Classic: Big Boys Tournament, 6 a.m. start; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. weigh-in, Waterfront Park, Ludington
Lost Lake Hike, 10 a.m., Hamlin Beach House; Live Birds of Prey Owls, Hawks and More, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116, Ludington
It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Reptile Show, 1 p.m.; 3 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
COMMUNITY
Duplicate bridge, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Republicans Executive Committee, 6:30 p.m., Hamlin Township Hall, 3775 N. Jebavy Drive, Ludington; public welcome