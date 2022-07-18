TODAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 Stiles Road, Victory Twp.
Victory Township Board, 6 p.m., Victory Township Hall, 4411 N. Stiles Road
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Arrows Away, 10 a.m.-noon; Fun in the Sun, 2-4 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116
Starlab Planetarium, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Vacation Bible School, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road; registration: https://united-methodist-church-of-ludington.mycokesburyvbs.com
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Eden Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road
MUSIC
The Stapletons, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Nature journals, 10-11 a.m.; All About Sea Lampry, 2-4 p.m.; Night Sky viewing, Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116
Messy Monday, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Vacation Bible School, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road; registration: https://united-methodist-church-of-ludington.mycokesburyvbs.com
Ludington Family Tree mosaic workshop, 6-7 p.m., Art By Mary Case, 329 E. Dowland St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington