TODAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 Stiles Road, Victory Twp.

Victory Township Board, 6 p.m., Victory Township Hall, 4411 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Arrows Away, 10 a.m.-noon; Fun in the Sun, 2-4 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116

Starlab Planetarium, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Vacation Bible School, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road; registration: https://united-methodist-church-of-ludington.mycokesburyvbs.com

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Eden Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road

MUSIC

The Stapletons, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Nature journals, 10-11 a.m.; All About Sea Lampry, 2-4 p.m.; Night Sky viewing, Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116

Messy Monday, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Vacation Bible School, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road; registration: https://united-methodist-church-of-ludington.mycokesburyvbs.com

Ludington Family Tree mosaic workshop, 6-7 p.m., Art By Mary Case, 329 E. Dowland St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Trending Food Videos