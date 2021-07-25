TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

EVENTS

Charity Monday to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

AFFEW barberry eradication, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cartier Park; www.affew.org

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

