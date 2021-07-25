TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
EVENTS
Charity Monday to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Mason County, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
AFFEW barberry eradication, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cartier Park; www.affew.org
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.