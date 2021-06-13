TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Second-round Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival auditions, 6-8 p.m., Rotary Park, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., 318 N. James St., Ludington
100th Dist. State Rep. Scott VanSingel office hours, 10-11 a.m., Elk Township Hall, 8966 N. Bass Lake Road, Irons
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Dig-It Summer Series, 10-11 a.m., You Dig It Community Garden, behind United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road; Sign up: MSU Extension (231) 845-3361
Hydrostone Panel Workshop with Laura Gajewski, Session 1, noon-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; $120 for members, $130 for non-members (second workshop, June 22)
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.