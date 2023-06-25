TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway, Scottville

MUSIC

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Tie-dye Day, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

EVENTS

Live Birds of Prey Owls, Hawks and more, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington