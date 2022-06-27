MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason County Central Board of Education, 6:45 p.m. budget hearing, 7 p.m. meeting, MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway Ave., Scottville
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington
MUSIC
Ukulele group, 1 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Jam session, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Bobby Murry, 7 p.m., Waterfront Park, 391 S. William St.
EVENTS
Messy Monday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Bubbles in the Yard, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
V.A., 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Toddler Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Invasive plant eradication, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cartier Park, Ludington; meet at dog park; www.affew.org
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
American Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington