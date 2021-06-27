TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., Ludington Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Charity Monday to benefit Ludington Petunia Parade, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.
Poet Moheb Soliman “Homes” reading, discussion, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; free
COMMUNITY
Women’s AA, 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason County Central community forum, 6-7:30 p.m., MCC high school 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Dig-It Summer Series, 10-11 a.m., You Dig It Community Garden, behind United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Area Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.