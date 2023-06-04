TODAY
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Honor Guard, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
MUSIC
String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Republican Executive Committee, 6:30 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; public welcome
Disabled American Veterans, 7 p.m., West Shore Community College Manistee building, 400 River St., Manistee