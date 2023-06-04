TODAY

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Honor Guard, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

MUSIC

String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Mason County Republican Executive Committee, 6:30 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 5511 U.S. 10, Ludington; public welcome

Disabled American Veterans, 7 p.m., West Shore Community College Manistee building, 400 River St., Manistee

