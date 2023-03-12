TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m., Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Ludington AAUW, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission zoning committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
EVENTS
It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Knittin’ with Me, 5:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington