TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m., Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Ludington AAUW, 6:30 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission zoning committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

EVENTS

It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Knittin’ with Me, 5:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington