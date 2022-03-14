TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Youth Sewing Group, 3:30 p.m.; P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Stix benefit for Ukraine, 5-9 p.m., Stix Restaurant, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington; all proceeds benefit Samaritan’s Purse Ukraine Crisis Relief

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Learn about the state judicial system with retired 37th Circuit Court Judge Al Garbrecht, 7 p.m., via Zoom; meeting ID 892 4216 4190, pass code 791366; www.lwvmanisteecounty.org

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Sons of the American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

