TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Youth Sewing Group, 3:30 p.m.; P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Stix benefit for Ukraine, 5-9 p.m., Stix Restaurant, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington; all proceeds benefit Samaritan’s Purse Ukraine Crisis Relief
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Learn about the state judicial system with retired 37th Circuit Court Judge Al Garbrecht, 7 p.m., via Zoom; meeting ID 892 4216 4190, pass code 791366; www.lwvmanisteecounty.org
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Sons of the American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington