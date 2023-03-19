TODAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area School District, 6 p.m., Ludington Elementary School, 5771 W. Bryant Road

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Invasive Species Management in and around the Ludington State Park, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents

Equinox gathering, 5 p.m.; Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

PFLAG Manistee, 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee; pflagmanistee@gmail.com

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

Ludington Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Black Cat Ensemble concert to benefit Mason County Eastern schools, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m.; Taco Tuesday, 2 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington