TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Shifting Landscapes: Communication lecture with Brian Harrison, Ph.D, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Art, 107 S. Harrison St., or via Zoom, http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
EVENTS
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Youth Sewing Group, 3:30 p.m.; Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
White Lake Lecture Series presents George Maniates and Bob Swan, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone? The Protest Songs of the ’60s & ’70s,” 7 p.m., Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Whitehall
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.