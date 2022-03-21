TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Shifting Landscapes: Communication lecture with Brian Harrison, Ph.D, 7:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Art, 107 S. Harrison St., or via Zoom, http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.

EVENTS

Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Youth Sewing Group, 3:30 p.m.; Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

White Lake Lecture Series presents George Maniates and Bob Swan, “Where Have All the Flowers Gone? The Protest Songs of the ’60s & ’70s,” 7 p.m., Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Whitehall

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

