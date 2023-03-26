TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Pickin’ at the Mitten, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
EVENTS
Lenten Brunch, 10 a.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Sensory Table Creation Station, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Ludington Area Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington