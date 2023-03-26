TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Pickin’ at the Mitten, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

EVENTS

Lenten Brunch, 10 a.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Sensory Table Creation Station, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Ludington Area Arts Council, 5:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington