TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Auditions for Manistee Civic Players’ “You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water’s Running,” 7-9 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, Room A, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Eden Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road, Custer

Riverton Township Board, special meeting, 7 p.m., Riverton Township Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road

EVENTS

Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Youth Sewing Group, 3:30-5 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Manistee County Library presents “Pickin’ with the Camp” with Anthony Williams, 6 p.m., 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

American Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

