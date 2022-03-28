TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Auditions for Manistee Civic Players’ “You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water’s Running,” 7-9 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, Room A, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Eden Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road, Custer
Riverton Township Board, special meeting, 7 p.m., Riverton Township Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road
EVENTS
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Youth Sewing Group, 3:30-5 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Manistee County Library presents “Pickin’ with the Camp” with Anthony Williams, 6 p.m., 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
American Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington