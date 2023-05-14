TODAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

West Shore Civic Band meeting, 7 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Mother’s Day tea and fashion show, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rath Ave.

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

