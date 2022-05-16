TODAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
American Legion Auxiliary steak dinner, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; members and female guests only
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Eden Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road
EVENTS
Sheep-shearing demonstration, 10 a.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil; free for people with special needs and seniors; free-will donation for general public; RSVP: (231) 462-3732, circlerockingsfarm@att.net
Veggie Van, 3-4 p.m., Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine, 2481 N. 72nd Ave.
EVENTS
Adult vermicomposting workshop, 6-7 p.m., U Dig It Community Garden, near Ludington United Methodist Church
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington