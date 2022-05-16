TODAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

American Legion Auxiliary steak dinner, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; members and female guests only

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Eden Township Board, 6:30 p.m., Eden Township Hall, 3369 E. Hawley Road

EVENTS

Sheep-shearing demonstration, 10 a.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil; free for people with special needs and seniors; free-will donation for general public; RSVP: (231) 462-3732, circlerockingsfarm@att.net

Veggie Van, 3-4 p.m., Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine, 2481 N. 72nd Ave.

EVENTS

Adult vermicomposting workshop, 6-7 p.m., U Dig It Community Garden, near Ludington United Methodist Church

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

