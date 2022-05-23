TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Melinda, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
EVENTS
A Caregiver’s Guide to Finance educational program, 10-11 a.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; (231) 267-6119, slevans@alz.org
Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Invasive species pull, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cartier Park; meet across from dog park, wear long pants, long sleeves and gloves; www.affew.org
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
American Legion Riders, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington