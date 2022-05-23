TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Melinda, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

EVENTS

A Caregiver’s Guide to Finance educational program, 10-11 a.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; (231) 267-6119, slevans@alz.org

Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Invasive species pull, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cartier Park; meet across from dog park, wear long pants, long sleeves and gloves; www.affew.org

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

American Legion Riders, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

