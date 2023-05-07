TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St., Scottville
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall, 9-10 a.m., Manistee County Building, 415 Third St., Manistee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart; 3:30-4:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library; 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
AAUW, 7 p.m., Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.; presenter: Rebecca Berringer
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission zoning sub-committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
EVENTS
AFFEW garlic mustard pull, 10 a.m.-noon, Cartier Park, Ludington
It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington