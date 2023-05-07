TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St., Scottville

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

MUSIC

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall, 9-10 a.m., Manistee County Building, 415 Third St., Manistee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart; 3:30-4:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library; 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

AAUW, 7 p.m., Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave.; presenter: Rebecca Berringer

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission zoning sub-committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

EVENTS

AFFEW garlic mustard pull, 10 a.m.-noon, Cartier Park, Ludington

It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Tags