TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Downtown Development Authority, 3-4 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 5 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave. Ludington
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Melinda from Kindermusik, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
Shifting Landscapes lecture series on science and what makes science trustworthy, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 5 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave. Ludington
EVENTS
Sex trafficking awareness workshop, 6:30 p.m., Hart Middle School Auditorium, 301 W. Johnson St.
Felted Christmas Pillow with Deb Borema, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington Optimists, noon, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Women Who Care, 5:30 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.