TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Downtown Development Authority, 3-4 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 5 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave. Ludington

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Melinda from Kindermusik, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

Shifting Landscapes lecture series on science and what makes science trustworthy, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 5 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave. Ludington

EVENTS

Sex trafficking awareness workshop, 6:30 p.m., Hart Middle School Auditorium, 301 W. Johnson St.

Felted Christmas Pillow with Deb Borema, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington Optimists, noon, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Women Who Care, 5:30 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

