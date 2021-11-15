TODAY
GOVERNMENT
West Shore Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
EVENTS
Shifting Landscapes public lecture series on epidemiology, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville; Norma (231) 757-2315
Felted gnome holiday pillow workshop, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.