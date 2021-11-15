TODAY

GOVERNMENT

West Shore Community College Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

EVENTS

Shifting Landscapes public lecture series on epidemiology, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville; Norma (231) 757-2315

Felted gnome holiday pillow workshop, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

