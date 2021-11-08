TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, Administration, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Shifting Landscapes lecture series on the science of vaccines, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Pere Marquette Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington Area AAUW, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington

American Legion Unit 76 Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 6:30 p.m., township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.

EVENTS

LACA Regional High School Art Competition, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Knittin’ at the Mitten in the courtyard, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Glass Bead Workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

FAFSA completion event, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Trending Food Videos