TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, Administration, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Shifting Landscapes lecture series on the science of vaccines, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Pere Marquette Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington Area AAUW, 6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington
American Legion Unit 76 Auxiliary, 7 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 6:30 p.m., township hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
EVENTS
LACA Regional High School Art Competition, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Knittin’ at the Mitten in the courtyard, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Glass Bead Workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
FAFSA completion event, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville