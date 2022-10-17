TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., 706 E. Tinkham Ave.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Meet the Candidates night, 6 p.m., Park Place, 310 N. Rush St., Pentwater
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Pastel skull still-life workshop with Maria Marfia, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Taco Tuesday, 2-7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington