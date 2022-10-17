TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., 706 E. Tinkham Ave.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Meet the Candidates night, 6 p.m., Park Place, 310 N. Rush St., Pentwater

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Pastel skull still-life workshop with Maria Marfia, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Taco Tuesday, 2-7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

