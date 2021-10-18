TODAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Shifting Landscapes lecture series with philosopher Stephen Esquith, 7-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Courtyard Concert with Cheryl Wolfram, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Leah’s Tacos, 2-7 p.m.; Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

