TODAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Shifting Landscapes lecture series with philosopher Stephen Esquith, 7-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
MUSIC
Courtyard Concert with Cheryl Wolfram, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Leah’s Tacos, 2-7 p.m.; Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington