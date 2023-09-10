TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Victory Township Board, 6 p.m., 4411 N. Stiles Road

MUSIC

Stringalongs jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

COMMUNITY

Music & Movement with Ella Jarvis, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Library Book Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 E. Park St.

The Artists Way workshop with Lisa Lehman, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Wheel Throwing with Mary Case, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Grief Share, 6-7:30 p.m., Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave.

American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.

COMMUNITY

Moolenaar Office Hours, 10-11 a.m., Manistee City Hall, 70 Maple St.; 12-1 p.m., Ludington Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.; 2:30-3:30 p.m., Hart Area Library, 415 State St.

Tech Help, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 E. Park St.

American Legion Meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.