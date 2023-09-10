TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Victory Township Board, 6 p.m., 4411 N. Stiles Road
MUSIC
Stringalongs jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
COMMUNITY
Music & Movement with Ella Jarvis, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Library Book Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 E. Park St.
The Artists Way workshop with Lisa Lehman, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Wheel Throwing with Mary Case, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Grief Share, 6-7:30 p.m., Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave.
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
COMMUNITY
Moolenaar Office Hours, 10-11 a.m., Manistee City Hall, 70 Maple St.; 12-1 p.m., Ludington Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.; 2:30-3:30 p.m., Hart Area Library, 415 State St.
Tech Help, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 E. Park St.
American Legion Meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.