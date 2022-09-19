TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Ludington Area School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Ludington Elementary School, 5771 W. Bryant Road

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Medicare educational event, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Ask an Expert with Dr. Andrew Riemer: Talk about improvements in ophthalmology, 6 p.m., Riemer Eye Care Center, 5959 Lawndale St., Ludington; limited seating; 1-800-974-2020 to register

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Ludington/St. Simon classes of 1956 20th reunion, 9:30 a.m., House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave; JoAnn, (231) 843-2771

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

