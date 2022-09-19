TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
Ludington Area School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Ludington Elementary School, 5771 W. Bryant Road
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Medicare educational event, 1 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Ask an Expert with Dr. Andrew Riemer: Talk about improvements in ophthalmology, 6 p.m., Riemer Eye Care Center, 5959 Lawndale St., Ludington; limited seating; 1-800-974-2020 to register
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Ludington/St. Simon classes of 1956 20th reunion, 9:30 a.m., House of Flavors, 402 W. Ludington Ave; JoAnn, (231) 843-2771
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.