TODAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Scottville
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 5 p.m., 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School cafeteria, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Medicare educational seminar, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington
Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten Bar, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
Yoga, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Pentwater Lake Association, 6:30 p.m., email PlaPress2021@gmail.com for meeting address
TUESDAY
MUSIC
Courtyard Concert with Madeline Cooper, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A., open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.