TODAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Scottville

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 5 p.m., 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Optimist Hall, 105 Green St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School cafeteria, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Medicare educational seminar, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington

Mug Club Night, 5-10 p.m., The Mitten Bar, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

Yoga, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Pentwater Lake Association, 6:30 p.m., email PlaPress2021@gmail.com for meeting address

TUESDAY

MUSIC

Courtyard Concert with Madeline Cooper, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A., open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

