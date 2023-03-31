TODAY
MUSIC
Lil Rev, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Electric Red, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Basic pistol class, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; $20; to register call (231) 907-8330
Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; open to the public
Ukulele workshop with Lil Rev, 1 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Barrel-aged Birthday Bash, 11 a.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
EVENTS
Computer workshop, noon-3 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Werq dancing with Cara Mitchell, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program with Kara Rose, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025
102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall, 9-10 a.m., Manistee County Building, 415 Third St., Manistee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville; 1:30-2:30 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 E. Park St., Pentwater; 3:30-4:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall