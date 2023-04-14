TODAY

MUSIC

County Line Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Meg Gunia, 7-9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N, Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

ID10T5, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Youth Sewing Group 2, noon; Youth Sewing Group 1, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Branch Township clean-up, 7:30-11 a.m., U Stor, 8609 U.S. 10, Fountain

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

Ludington Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

