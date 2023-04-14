TODAY
MUSIC
County Line Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Meg Gunia, 7-9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N, Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
ID10T5, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Youth Sewing Group 2, noon; Youth Sewing Group 1, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Branch Township clean-up, 7:30-11 a.m., U Stor, 8609 U.S. 10, Fountain
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Ludington Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025