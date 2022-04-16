TODAY

MUSIC

Larry Blalik Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.

EVENTS

Youth Sewing Workshop, 10 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Eggstravaganza, 10:30 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington

Magnetic duck pond crafts with Deb Borema, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.; ages 1-10; open to public

Easter on the Green, noon to 1:30 p.m., Pentwater Village Green, 231 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Shifting Landscapes: Viable mixed economies, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; Zoom: http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Low vision support group phone meeting, 1:30 p.m., (701) 801-6449

