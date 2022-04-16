TODAY
MUSIC
Larry Blalik Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.
EVENTS
Youth Sewing Workshop, 10 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Eggstravaganza, 10:30 a.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington
Magnetic duck pond crafts with Deb Borema, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.; ages 1-10; open to public
Easter on the Green, noon to 1:30 p.m., Pentwater Village Green, 231 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Shifting Landscapes: Viable mixed economies, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; Zoom: http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Low vision support group phone meeting, 1:30 p.m., (701) 801-6449