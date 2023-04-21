TODAY

MUSIC

Devin Seymour, 7-9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Medication take-back event, 9 a.m.-noon, Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington

Great Lakes Environmental Festival: Environmental Expo, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wagoner Center, 260 St. Mary’s Pkwy.; “The Lorax,” 10 a.m., Vogue Theatre, 383 River St., Manistee

Ludington Lake Jump, 11 a.m., Stearns Park beach; benefits Mason County Youth Advisory Council

AFFEW Earth Day celebration, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington

Youth Sewing Group 2, noon; Youth Sewing Group 1, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Earthwork Music Collective, 4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Great Lakes Environmental Festival: Environmental worship service, 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 412 Fourth St., Manistee

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

MUSIC

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

