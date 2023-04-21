TODAY
MUSIC
Devin Seymour, 7-9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Medication take-back event, 9 a.m.-noon, Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
Great Lakes Environmental Festival: Environmental Expo, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wagoner Center, 260 St. Mary’s Pkwy.; “The Lorax,” 10 a.m., Vogue Theatre, 383 River St., Manistee
Ludington Lake Jump, 11 a.m., Stearns Park beach; benefits Mason County Youth Advisory Council
AFFEW Earth Day celebration, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road, Ludington
Youth Sewing Group 2, noon; Youth Sewing Group 1, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Earthwork Music Collective, 4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Great Lakes Environmental Festival: Environmental worship service, 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 412 Fourth St., Manistee
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025