TODAY

MUSIC

Gin Blossoms, 8-11 p.m., Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Hwy., Manistee; ticket Prices: $35, $45, $50: www.lrcr.com

Above the Flames, 8 p.m.-midnight, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Youth Sewing Workshop with Deb Borema, 10 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

EVENTS

Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer

CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club, 3276 Darr Road, Scottville; $50 for members, $100 for non-members; registration: Jim (231) 907-8330

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Palm Sunday service, 10 a.m., followed by opening reception for new lobby area, Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road

“Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Bible lecture, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 147 S. Stiles Road, Ludington

Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

PFLAG Manistee in-person meeting, 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee; pflagmanistee@gmail.com or call (313) 670-2613

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Lenten concert, 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart

Shifting Landscapes: Innovation and Government, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; Zoom: http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington AAUW, 7 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.

