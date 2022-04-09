TODAY
MUSIC
Gin Blossoms, 8-11 p.m., Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Hwy., Manistee; ticket Prices: $35, $45, $50: www.lrcr.com
Above the Flames, 8 p.m.-midnight, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Youth Sewing Workshop with Deb Borema, 10 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
EVENTS
Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer
CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club, 3276 Darr Road, Scottville; $50 for members, $100 for non-members; registration: Jim (231) 907-8330
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Palm Sunday service, 10 a.m., followed by opening reception for new lobby area, Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road
“Where Can You Find Real Hope?” Bible lecture, 10 a.m., Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 147 S. Stiles Road, Ludington
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
PFLAG Manistee in-person meeting, 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee; pflagmanistee@gmail.com or call (313) 670-2613
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Lenten concert, 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart
Shifting Landscapes: Innovation and Government, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; Zoom: http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington AAUW, 7 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.