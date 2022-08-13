TODAY
MUSIC
Erin Zindle & the Ragbirds with Ben Traverse, 5-9 p.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil
Uneven Ground, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
The Pulse, 7-11 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Eric Michaels & Chris Kennedy, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
St. Simon online auction to benefit School of Infant Jesus in Haiti, www.Auctria.events/SummerSplashForHaiti
Riverton Township summer clean-up, 8 a.m.-noon, 2122 W. Hawley Road, Scottville
Western Michigan Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
Pentwater Homecoming Celebration; www.pentwater.org
Gold Coast Artisan Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Rotary Park, Ludington
Stratford “Off” the Avenue theater festival, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; tickets $10 advance, $5 at door, Eventbrite.com
Manistee Civic Players present “The Butler Did It,” 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Downtowners, 6-9 p.m., Stix, 963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Redux, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Gold Coast Artisan Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rotary Park, Ludington
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Stratford “Off” the Avenue theater festival, 2 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; tickets $10 advance, $5 at door, Eventbrite.com
Manistee Civic Players present “The Butler Did It,” 2 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
PFLAG Manistee in-person meeting, 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee; guest: Cassandra Kamaloski, executive director of the Manistee Friendship Society; more info: pflagmanistee@gmail.com
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administrative Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Manistee Right to Life Focus on Life benefit dinner, doors 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., Manistee National Golf & Resort, 120 County Line Road, Manistee
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington