TODAY
MUSIC
Mike Lenich, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Live music, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Fool House, 8 p.m., Stix, 1963 Lakeshore Drive, Hamlin Township.
EVENTS
Community Cats TNR sale, 4-H building, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds.
Ludington Sesquicentennial Cookies with Angela Rozhon, 10:30 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Antique Tractor Pull, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Antique Tractor Pull, Riverside Park, Scottville.
Arrows Away, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., archery range, Ludington State Park Amphitheater.
Birds of Prey, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
HELP Ministry open house, 1-4 p.m., 910 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Suds on the Shore, 12-5 p.m, Rotary Park, Ludington
COMMUNITY
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Redux, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Ludington Yacht Club second annual Art Show & Sale to benefit American Cancer Society, 1-5 p.m., 80 Second St., Ludington
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Village of Mears Pleasant Afternoon, 1-4 p.m., Oceana County Historical and Genealogical Society, 5809 W. Fox Road, Mears
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Outdoor praise and worship, 10 a.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater.
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Messy Monday, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Smoothie Day, 1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025