TODAY

MUSIC

Redux, noon-2 p.m, the 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington

Jimmy Dodson and Jason Fugere, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington

Mike Lenich, Lewis’ Adventure Farm & Zoo, 4180 W. M-20, New Era

Uneven Ground, 7-8 p.m., Ludington State Park 8800 M-116

EVENTS

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mason County Road Commission, 510 E. State St., Scottville

Archery lessons, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park archery range, behind the Amphitheater; children 16 and younger must be accompanied by a guardian; must be at least 12 to participate

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Canopy Space, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

EVENTS

Wine & Art fundraiser for Pentwater Women’s Club, 2-5 p.m., Pentwater Village Green

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, Lake Michigan cottage of Sharon Hedinger; (231) 873-5829

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

Charity Monday to benefit Arts in Motion, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.

