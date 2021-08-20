TODAY
MUSIC
Redux, noon-2 p.m, the 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington
Jimmy Dodson and Jason Fugere, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington
Mike Lenich, Lewis’ Adventure Farm & Zoo, 4180 W. M-20, New Era
Uneven Ground, 7-8 p.m., Ludington State Park 8800 M-116
EVENTS
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mason County Road Commission, 510 E. State St., Scottville
Archery lessons, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park archery range, behind the Amphitheater; children 16 and younger must be accompanied by a guardian; must be at least 12 to participate
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Canopy Space, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Wine & Art fundraiser for Pentwater Women’s Club, 2-5 p.m., Pentwater Village Green
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, Lake Michigan cottage of Sharon Hedinger; (231) 873-5829
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Charity Monday to benefit Arts in Motion, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.