TODAY

MUSIC

Forest Trail Music Festival, gates open 9 a.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil

Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Jimmy Dodson, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina

Cheryl Wolfram, 2-5 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina

Joe Stickney, 5-8 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina

Shotman, 8-11 p.m., Riley’s Rendezvous, 6626 U.S. 10, Fountain

EVENTS

Scottville Senior Center fundraising sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., parking lot, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Ludington Municipal Marina

Hamlin Township tire recycling/collection day, 8 a.m.-noon, Hamlin Township Transfer Site, 6565 W. Dewey Road

Watercolor workshop with Susan Ling, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Democrats Corn Roast, 5 p.m., Memorial Tree Park at 1598 N. Washington Ave., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Community Cats TNR donated goods sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Forest Trail Music Festival, gates open 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil

Redux, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina

Road Less Traveled, noon-1 p.m., Forest Trails Music Festival, 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil

Lynn Callihan, 2-5 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina

Guinness Band, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, Golden Sands, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

EVENTS

Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ludington Municipal Marina

Grant Fire & Rescue Chicken Dinner, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Grant Township Hall, 835 W. Hoague Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Community Cats TNR donated goods sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 6 p.m., Ludington High School, Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.

EVENTS

Charity Monday to benefit Hearts for Haiti, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

