TODAY
MUSIC
Forest Trail Music Festival, gates open 9 a.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil
Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Jimmy Dodson, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina
Cheryl Wolfram, 2-5 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina
Joe Stickney, 5-8 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina
Shotman, 8-11 p.m., Riley’s Rendezvous, 6626 U.S. 10, Fountain
EVENTS
Scottville Senior Center fundraising sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., parking lot, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Ludington Municipal Marina
Hamlin Township tire recycling/collection day, 8 a.m.-noon, Hamlin Township Transfer Site, 6565 W. Dewey Road
Watercolor workshop with Susan Ling, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Democrats Corn Roast, 5 p.m., Memorial Tree Park at 1598 N. Washington Ave., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Community Cats TNR donated goods sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Forest Trail Music Festival, gates open 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil
Redux, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina
Road Less Traveled, noon-1 p.m., Forest Trails Music Festival, 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil
Lynn Callihan, 2-5 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina
Guinness Band, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, Golden Sands, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ludington Municipal Marina
Grant Fire & Rescue Chicken Dinner, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Grant Township Hall, 835 W. Hoague Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Community Cats TNR donated goods sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, special meeting, 6 p.m., Ludington High School, Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave.
EVENTS
Charity Monday to benefit Hearts for Haiti, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington