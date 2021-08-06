TODAY

MUSIC

Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington

Hicks with Picks, 7-8 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116

Mike Lenich with 80 Cows, 7 p.m., Hart Commons, Hart

EVENTS

AAUW Used Book Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Lakeview Elementary, 502 W. Haight St., Ludington

Western Michigan Old Engine Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road

Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration: car show, ox roast, rubber ducky race, more, all day, downtown Scottville, www.cityofscottville.com

Run the Beach 5k, 9 a.m., Loomis Street and Rath Avenue, downtown Ludington; Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/142703605325

Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, 7 p.m., Rotary Park

“The Amazing and Almost True Tall-Tale of Ossawald Crumb and the Michigan White Pine,” 11 a.m., 2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Riverton Clean-up Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road; (231) 843-2379

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Gabriel James, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

EVENTS

Western Michigan Old Engine Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road

Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, 2 p.m., Rotary Park

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Charity Monday to benefit West Shore Family Support, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

American Legion Auxiliary, 7 pm., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

