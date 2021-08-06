TODAY
MUSIC
Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington
Hicks with Picks, 7-8 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116
Mike Lenich with 80 Cows, 7 p.m., Hart Commons, Hart
EVENTS
AAUW Used Book Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Lakeview Elementary, 502 W. Haight St., Ludington
Western Michigan Old Engine Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road
Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration: car show, ox roast, rubber ducky race, more, all day, downtown Scottville, www.cityofscottville.com
Run the Beach 5k, 9 a.m., Loomis Street and Rath Avenue, downtown Ludington; Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/142703605325
Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, 7 p.m., Rotary Park
“The Amazing and Almost True Tall-Tale of Ossawald Crumb and the Michigan White Pine,” 11 a.m., 2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Riverton Clean-up Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road; (231) 843-2379
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Gabriel James, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
Western Michigan Old Engine Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road
Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, 2 p.m., Rotary Park
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Charity Monday to benefit West Shore Family Support, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 pm., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington