TODAY

MUSIC

“LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays,” noon, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, Facebook, YouTube

Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, ugly sweater party, 6-9 p.m., Charlie’s Bar, 135 S. Main St., Scottville

EVENTS

Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater

Early Bird Snowshoe Hike, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington; all welcome

Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington

Enchanted Yule Bazaar, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Directions Alchemy, 507 E. Dowland St., Ludington

Downtown Ludington Cookie Walk with 35 participating locations, 1-4 p.m., starting at Five Star Real Estate, 513 S. James St.; tickets $25 each, 100 available

Christmas in the Country, 2 p.m., The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall

Set-up of Ludington ice rink, 2 p.m., Waterfront Park pavilion

Holiday History at the Marina, 5 p.m., Snug Harbor Marina, 616 S Hancock St., Pentwater

The Nutcracker Ballet, 8 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Santa visits Ludington Bay, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

The Nutcracker Ballet, 2 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., 300 S. Broadway St., Scottville

MUSIC

Holiday band concert, 6-7:30 p.m., Mason County Eastern School Gym, 18 S. Main St., Custer

EVENTS

Holiday crafts, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; $15; call (231) 845-6841 for more information

American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Party, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

