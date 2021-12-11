TODAY
MUSIC
“LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays,” noon, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, Facebook, YouTube
Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, ugly sweater party, 6-9 p.m., Charlie’s Bar, 135 S. Main St., Scottville
EVENTS
Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater
Early Bird Snowshoe Hike, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington; all welcome
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington
Enchanted Yule Bazaar, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Directions Alchemy, 507 E. Dowland St., Ludington
Downtown Ludington Cookie Walk with 35 participating locations, 1-4 p.m., starting at Five Star Real Estate, 513 S. James St.; tickets $25 each, 100 available
Christmas in the Country, 2 p.m., The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall
Set-up of Ludington ice rink, 2 p.m., Waterfront Park pavilion
Holiday History at the Marina, 5 p.m., Snug Harbor Marina, 616 S Hancock St., Pentwater
The Nutcracker Ballet, 8 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Santa visits Ludington Bay, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
The Nutcracker Ballet, 2 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., 300 S. Broadway St., Scottville
MUSIC
Holiday band concert, 6-7:30 p.m., Mason County Eastern School Gym, 18 S. Main St., Custer
EVENTS
Holiday crafts, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; $15; call (231) 845-6841 for more information
American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Party, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington