TODAY
MUSIC
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Serita’s Black Rose Duo, 8 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington
The All American Funk Parade, 9 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Holiday Movie Saturday, 10 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Christmas Market, noon-4 p.m., Faire Heart, 3408 W. U.S. 10, Ludington
The Story of the Nutcracker Ballet, 3:30 p.m.; 6:30 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.; $10 per person or $8 for members
Manistee Civic Players present “Oliver,” 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Manistee Civic Players present “Oliver,” 2 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.
Community Christmas Caroling, 4 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Annual Mitten Club Christmas Get Together, 5 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
“Lessons and Carols” service, 7-9 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 501 E. Danaher St.
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville