TODAY

MUSIC

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Serita’s Black Rose Duo, 8 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington

The All American Funk Parade, 9 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Holiday Movie Saturday, 10 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Christmas Market, noon-4 p.m., Faire Heart, 3408 W. U.S. 10, Ludington

The Story of the Nutcracker Ballet, 3:30 p.m.; 6:30 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.; $10 per person or $8 for members

Manistee Civic Players present “Oliver,” 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Manistee Civic Players present “Oliver,” 2 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.

Community Christmas Caroling, 4 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Annual Mitten Club Christmas Get Together, 5 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

“Lessons and Carols” service, 7-9 p.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 501 E. Danaher St.

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville

Trending Food Videos