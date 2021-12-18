TODAY
MUSIC
“LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays,” noon, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, Facebook, YouTube
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Bog Wizard album release concert, 7:30 p.m., Instrumental Music, 109 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
LASD furnishings sale, 9 a.m.-noon, Foster Elementary, 505 E. Foster St.; Lakeview Elementary, 502 W. Haight St.; Franklin Elementary, 721 E. Anderson St.; Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, 1115 S. Madison St.
Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater
Scandinavian Christmas Open House “encore” presentation, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Old Kirke Museum, 304 Walnut St., Manistee; free
Enchanted Yule Bazaar, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Directions Alchemy, 507 E. Dowland St., Ludington
Christmas party with Santa, 1-3 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096, 2022 E. State St., Custer
Holiday History at the Marina, 5 p.m., Snug Harbor Marina, 616 S Hancock St., Pentwater
Santa’s Secret Helpers Christmas Party, 6 p.m.-midnight, Pentwater VFW, 8440 N. Business 31, Pentwater
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater
Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; breakfast buffet, $6 cost; sign children up for gifts; call ahead to get kids’ names on the list; (231) 757-9665
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Community Christmas Carol Singalong hosted by Centenary United Methodist Church, 4 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater
West Shore Wolves fundraiser for child with cancer, 6-8 p.m., West Shore Community Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington