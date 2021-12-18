TODAY

MUSIC

“LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays,” noon, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, Facebook, YouTube

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Bog Wizard album release concert, 7:30 p.m., Instrumental Music, 109 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

LASD furnishings sale, 9 a.m.-noon, Foster Elementary, 505 E. Foster St.; Lakeview Elementary, 502 W. Haight St.; Franklin Elementary, 721 E. Anderson St.; Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center, 1115 S. Madison St.

Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater

Scandinavian Christmas Open House “encore” presentation, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Old Kirke Museum, 304 Walnut St., Manistee; free

Enchanted Yule Bazaar, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Directions Alchemy, 507 E. Dowland St., Ludington

Christmas party with Santa, 1-3 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096, 2022 E. State St., Custer

Holiday History at the Marina, 5 p.m., Snug Harbor Marina, 616 S Hancock St., Pentwater

Santa’s Secret Helpers Christmas Party, 6 p.m.-midnight, Pentwater VFW, 8440 N. Business 31, Pentwater

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater

Breakfast with Santa, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; breakfast buffet, $6 cost; sign children up for gifts; call ahead to get kids’ names on the list; (231) 757-9665

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Community Christmas Carol Singalong hosted by Centenary United Methodist Church, 4 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater

West Shore Wolves fundraiser for child with cancer, 6-8 p.m., West Shore Community Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

