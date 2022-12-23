TODAY
CHRISTMAS EVE
EVENTS
Christmas Eve dinner, noon-2 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
The Polar Express Storytime, 1 p.m., Storybook Village, 560 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Christmas Eve services, 4 p.m.; 6 p.m., Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave.
Christmas Eve service, candlelight Communion, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road
Christmas Eve service, 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 501 E. Danaher St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Charter Township Board year-end meeting 4 p.m.; regular meeting 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
American Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington