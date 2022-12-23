TODAY

CHRISTMAS EVE

EVENTS

Christmas Eve dinner, noon-2 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

The Polar Express Storytime, 1 p.m., Storybook Village, 560 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Christmas Eve services, 4 p.m.; 6 p.m., Radiant Church, 409 S. Washington Ave.

Christmas Eve service, candlelight Communion, 7 p.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road

Christmas Eve service, 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Grace Episcopal Church, 501 E. Danaher St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

MERRY CHRISTMAS!

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Charter Township Board year-end meeting 4 p.m.; regular meeting 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

American Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

