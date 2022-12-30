TODAY

NEW YEAR’S EVE

MUSIC

Nick Veine, 8-10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Third Coast Swing, 9:30-11:30 p.m., The Port, 222 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington

EVENTS

New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop, 5-8 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

New Year’s Eve party, 9-11 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, 9 p.m.-12:15 a.m., downtown Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

New Year’s Resolution Run 5k, 11 a.m., Loomis and James streets, downtown Ludington; $30 or $35 on race day; ludingtonrunclub@gmail.com; www.downtownludington.org/nye

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

MUSIC

String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

