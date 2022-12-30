TODAY
NEW YEAR’S EVE
MUSIC
Nick Veine, 8-10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Third Coast Swing, 9:30-11:30 p.m., The Port, 222 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington
EVENTS
New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop, 5-8 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
New Year’s Eve party, 9-11 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, 9 p.m.-12:15 a.m., downtown Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
New Year’s Resolution Run 5k, 11 a.m., Loomis and James streets, downtown Ludington; $30 or $35 on race day; ludingtonrunclub@gmail.com; www.downtownludington.org/nye
MONDAY
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
MUSIC
String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington