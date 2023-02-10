TODAY
MUSIC
Larry Bialik Band, Sweet Heart Dance, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Tom Petty Tribute Band, 8-11 p.m., Pomorski’s Tavern, 1302 S. Madison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Pentwater Winterfest: Snowman Scram Run/Walk and 1-mile fun run fundraiser for the Pentwater cross-country and track teams, 11 a.m., Pentwater Public School, 600 E. Park St.; Pentwater Pathways open, noon-3 p.m.; Pentwater
Valentine’s crafts, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
MCC robotics team fundraiser, 11:30 a.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
Friends Helping Friends benefit for Gregg Shaw and Gerald Clark, noon-7 p.m., pool tournament, 1 p.m.; spaghetti dinner, 4-6 p.m., set back tournament, 3 p.m., silent auction, noon-7 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Oceana Cross Country Ski Association event, noon-3 p.m., Pentwater Pathways
Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 7-9 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road
MCC softball daddy-daughter dance, 6-8 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 210 W. Broadway St., Scottville; $10 per family
“The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” 7-8:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., Ludington Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Pickin’ at the Mitten with Mike Lenich, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Valentine Cookie Decorating workshop, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025