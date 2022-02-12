TODAY
MUSIC
Yesterday’s Wine, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Recycle Creation Station with Kathy Radtke, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Pentwater Winterfest: Snowman Scram 5k, 1-mile fun run, 11 a.m.; Pentwater Pathways opens, noon-3 p.m.; virtual Polar Dip all day
Downtown Ludington Chocolate Walk, 1-4 p.m., registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/256053632307
Guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m., 6 p.m. Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Sewing class with Deb Borema, 2:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
Ella Jarvis and Kaedin Plummer, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
American Legion Unit 76 Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington