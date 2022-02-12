TODAY

MUSIC

Yesterday’s Wine, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Recycle Creation Station with Kathy Radtke, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Pentwater Winterfest: Snowman Scram 5k, 1-mile fun run, 11 a.m.; Pentwater Pathways opens, noon-3 p.m.; virtual Polar Dip all day

Downtown Ludington Chocolate Walk, 1-4 p.m., registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/256053632307

Guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m., 6 p.m. Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Sewing class with Deb Borema, 2:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY!

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

Ella Jarvis and Kaedin Plummer, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

American Legion Unit 76 Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

