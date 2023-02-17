TODAY

MUSIC

Silent Disco, 7-11 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Our Back Pages: Spirit of the Woods Music Association’s Bob Dylan Night, 7 p.m., Brown Town Hall, 8233 Coates Hwy., Manistee; free-will donation; (231) 477-5381, spiritofthewoodsmusic@gmail.com; www.spiritofthewoods.org;

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

ID10T5, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Onager, 10 p.m., Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Hwy., Manistee

EVENTS

Pentwater Winterfest: Ryan Williams Perch Tournament, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Pentwater Convenience Center or Port View; Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St.; poker run, noon-4 p.m.; Free Fishing Weekend

Shaker crafts, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m.; Silent Disco, 7-11 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

FLSP hike, Great Start Collaborative Book Walk, 6-8 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Lauren Henderson Trio, 3 p.m., Hart Public School Auditorium, 301 Johnson St., Hart

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

FLSP hike, 2 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

PRESIDENTS DAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area School District, 6 p.m., Ludington High School, 508 N. Washington Ave.

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Ella Jarvis and Kaedin Plummer, 10:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

Ludington Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

After-school Art Ventures, 3:30-5:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Trending Food Videos