TODAY
MUSIC
Silent Disco, 7-11 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Our Back Pages: Spirit of the Woods Music Association’s Bob Dylan Night, 7 p.m., Brown Town Hall, 8233 Coates Hwy., Manistee; free-will donation; (231) 477-5381, spiritofthewoodsmusic@gmail.com; www.spiritofthewoods.org;
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
ID10T5, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Onager, 10 p.m., Little River Casino Resort, 2700 Orchard Hwy., Manistee
EVENTS
Pentwater Winterfest: Ryan Williams Perch Tournament, 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Pentwater Convenience Center or Port View; Winter Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St.; poker run, noon-4 p.m.; Free Fishing Weekend
Shaker crafts, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m.; Silent Disco, 7-11 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
FLSP hike, Great Start Collaborative Book Walk, 6-8 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Lauren Henderson Trio, 3 p.m., Hart Public School Auditorium, 301 Johnson St., Hart
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
FLSP hike, 2 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
PRESIDENTS DAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Ludington Area School District, 6 p.m., Ludington High School, 508 N. Washington Ave.
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Ella Jarvis and Kaedin Plummer, 10:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Ludington Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
After-school Art Ventures, 3:30-5:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington