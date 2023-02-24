TODAY

MUSIC

Outside In, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Clothes pin people crafts, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

MCC softball mother-son dance, 6-8 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 210 W. Broadway St., Scottville; $10 per family

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington Curling Club, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Spring CommUnity Auction online bidding, 4 p.m., https://mccef.betterworld.org

Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

