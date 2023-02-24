TODAY
MUSIC
Outside In, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Clothes pin people crafts, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
MCC softball mother-son dance, 6-8 p.m., Mason County Central High School, 210 W. Broadway St., Scottville; $10 per family
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington Curling Club, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Spring CommUnity Auction online bidding, 4 p.m., https://mccef.betterworld.org
Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025