TODAY
MUSIC
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Rocket Queen with special guest Chain Drive, 8 p.m.-midnight, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Lantern Lit Book Walk hosted by West Shore ESD Great Start Collaborative and Ludington State Park, 6-8 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
27th annual Spring Community Auction, opens; registration: http://auctionbid.givesmart.com (THROUGH MARCH 5)

League of Women Voters, West Shore Community College present Your Voting Rights Town Hall, 7 p.m., via Zoom, Facebook; www.lwvmanisteecounty.org
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door