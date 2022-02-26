TODAY

MUSIC

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Rocket Queen with special guest Chain Drive, 8 p.m.-midnight, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Lantern Lit Book Walk hosted by West Shore ESD Great Start Collaborative and Ludington State Park, 6-8 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

27th annual Spring Community Auction, opens; registration: }http://auctionbid.givesmart.com (THROUGH MARCH 5)League of Women Voters, West Shore Community College present Your Voting Rights Town Hall, 7 p.m., via Zoom, Facebook; www.lwvmanisteecounty.orgCOMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

