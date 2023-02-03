TODAY
MUSIC
Ben Paetz, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Chirp, 8-11 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Hart Winterfest: Farm Bureau Fishing Tournament, 6 a.m. registration; 3 p.m. weigh-in, West Michigan Research Center; Vintage Snowmobile and swap meet, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Oceana County Fairgrounds; Soup Walk, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Frozen Tin Man Winter Golf Outing, noon registration 1 p.m. shotgun start; cookie sale, Hart
Storytelling with Spanish teacher Ana Quinteros, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Youth Sewing Group, 1:30-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
MCC board special meeting, 8 a.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Honor Guard, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025