TODAY

MUSIC

Ben Paetz, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

Chirp, 8-11 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Hart Winterfest: Farm Bureau Fishing Tournament, 6 a.m. registration; 3 p.m. weigh-in, West Michigan Research Center; Vintage Snowmobile and swap meet, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Oceana County Fairgrounds; Soup Walk, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Frozen Tin Man Winter Golf Outing, noon registration 1 p.m. shotgun start; cookie sale, Hart

Storytelling with Spanish teacher Ana Quinteros, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Youth Sewing Group, 1:30-3 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

MCC board special meeting, 8 a.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Honor Guard, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

