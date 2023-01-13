TODAY

MUSIC

Cheryl Wolfram, noon-2 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington

Yesterday’s Wine, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Happy Scrappers Scrapbooking Class, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

Glow Black Light Art Event for Older Kids, noon-1:30 p.m., Manistee County Library, 95 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Friends of Ludington State Park trail hike, 2 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington; meet at the warming shelter for 4-mile hike

Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

PFLAG Manistee, 2 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee

Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area School District board of education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave.

EVENTS

Valentine’s Day card-making class, 3 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Commission zoning committee, 9 a.m.; Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

MUSIC

String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Comic-drawing workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Sons of American Legion, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Trending Food Videos