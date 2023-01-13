TODAY
MUSIC
Cheryl Wolfram, noon-2 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington
Yesterday’s Wine, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Happy Scrappers Scrapbooking Class, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
Glow Black Light Art Event for Older Kids, noon-1:30 p.m., Manistee County Library, 95 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Friends of Ludington State Park trail hike, 2 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington; meet at the warming shelter for 4-mile hike
Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
PFLAG Manistee, 2 p.m., Holy Trinity Church, 410 Second St., Manistee
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Ludington Area School District board of education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave.
EVENTS
Valentine’s Day card-making class, 3 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission zoning committee, 9 a.m.; Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
MUSIC
String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Comic-drawing workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Sons of American Legion, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington