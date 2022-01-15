TODAY
MUSIC
Lary Bialik Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Tough Stuff group honors MLK, noon-1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament to benefit Lakeshore Food Club, 9-9:45 a.m. registration; 10 a.m. tee-off, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road; www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Grip_N_Rip_Ice_Bowl_2022
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington; sewing class, 2:30 p.m., clay vase workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
PFLAG Manistee virtual talk with presenter Lou Anne Smoot, author, 1 p.m., online; email pflagmanistee@gmail.com to request a registration link
Mason County March for Life, 2 p.m. Memorial Service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington; 2:30 p.m. Silent March for Life from the church to the Mason County Courthouse; 3 p.m. return to St. John’s Church for pizza, refreshments
COMMUNITY
Breakfast all-you-can-eat buffet, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $8
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY
GOVERNMENT
WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Schools, 6:45 p.m. organizational meeting; 7 p.m. regular meeting, MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Shifting Landscapes: Critical Race Theory, Wayne State University law professor Jamila Jefferson-Jones, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
January Series with Latasha Morrison, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women's A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington