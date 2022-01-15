TODAY

MUSIC

Lary Bialik Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Tough Stuff group honors MLK, noon-1 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m., 6 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament to benefit Lakeshore Food Club, 9-9:45 a.m. registration; 10 a.m. tee-off, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road; www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Grip_N_Rip_Ice_Bowl_2022

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington; sewing class, 2:30 p.m., clay vase workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

PFLAG Manistee virtual talk with presenter Lou Anne Smoot, author, 1 p.m., online; email pflagmanistee@gmail.com to request a registration link

Mason County March for Life, 2 p.m. Memorial Service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington; 2:30 p.m. Silent March for Life from the church to the Mason County Courthouse; 3 p.m. return to St. John’s Church for pizza, refreshments

COMMUNITY

Breakfast all-you-can-eat buffet, 9 a.m.-noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $8

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

GOVERNMENT

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., John M. Eaton Board Room, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Mason County Central Schools, 6:45 p.m. organizational meeting; 7 p.m. regular meeting, MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Charity Sew, 9 a.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Shifting Landscapes: Critical Race Theory, Wayne State University law professor Jamila Jefferson-Jones, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

January Series with Latasha Morrison, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women's A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

