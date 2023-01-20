TODAY

MUSIC

Jimmy Dodson, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Luke Woltanski, the Dangerous Music Man, 8-11 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

“Get Your Improv On” workshop with The Comedy Project, 2-4 p.m.; Improv comedy, 7 p.m, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

MUSIC

Pickin’ at the Mitten, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Silent March for Life and memorial service, 2 p.m. memorial; 2:45 march to courthouse; 3 p.m. return, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington

Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

MUSIC

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

EVENTS

Ludington State Park Photography with Brad Reed, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

Trending Food Videos