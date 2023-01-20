TODAY
MUSIC
Jimmy Dodson, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Luke Woltanski, the Dangerous Music Man, 8-11 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
“Get Your Improv On” workshop with The Comedy Project, 2-4 p.m.; Improv comedy, 7 p.m, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
MUSIC
Pickin’ at the Mitten, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Silent March for Life and memorial service, 2 p.m. memorial; 2:45 march to courthouse; 3 p.m. return, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington
Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
MUSIC
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
EVENTS
Ludington State Park Photography with Brad Reed, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025